Surveyor takes on half marathon with a difference for hospice

Anwyl Homes Lancashire has chosen Derian House Children’s Hospice as its charity of the year, with staff taking part in a series of fundraising challenges.

John will race alongside two of his colleagues Hannah George and Richard Bergin, in the Great North Run on September 10, with John due to run wearing the personal protective equipment

The event is a half marathon, which sees runners take a 13.1-mile journey through Newcastle city centre and surrounding areas including the Tyne Bridge.

“I have a lot of experience in endurance sports and so when I signed up to take part in the Great North Run I wanted to create better engagement with the challenge and raise awareness for Derian House so decided I’d take part wearing a hard hat and safety boots,” explained John, a quantity surveyor based at Anwyl’s Lancashire headquarters in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

“I haven’t practiced in the PPE yet; however, I recognise that the risk of injury from the boots is a main factor that would prevent me finishing, so it will need my respect. That said, a 13-mile run doesn’t compare to all the hard work and dedication that the team at Derian House show on a daily basis.”

Regional marketing manager Hannah, from Northwich, has been thinking of taking part in the Great North Run since she was a student at Northumbria University a decade ago.

She took part in the event virtually in 2020 and has been running three or four times a week as part of her training for this year’s event.

“I’ve seen firsthand the work that Derian House Hospice do and how much of a positive impact it has on the children they look after and their families. To provide their services for a year costs just over £6 million, if we can make a contribution to this it’ll make a massive difference,” added Hannah, who’s based at Anwyl’s Group headquarters in Ewloe.

Homes advisor Richard, from Manchester, who works at Stonebridge Fold in Longridge, is a relatively novice runner but is relishing the challenge.

“I only started running this year and to date have only ran as far as 14k so the half marathon will be my biggest running achievement. I’m taking part to do my bit to help towards the amazing work that Derian House do every day and to push myself to a place where I’ve never been before physically and mentally,” he said.

Richard’s training includes running around 25km a week across three sessions. He also regularly takes part in CrossFit style classes. Richard hopes to finish the Great North Run in around 1 hour 45 minutes, which is considered an average time for an intermediate runner.

Between them, the trio are aiming to raise £1,000 for Derian House.