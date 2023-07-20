The doctor, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he had been visiting the hospital in May and had paid the £3.50 car parking charge. He was later sent a letter by parking company Parkingeye Ltd, who run the parking operation at the hospital, notifying him that he owed £70 for failure to pay before leaving the carpark. However a spokesperson for ParkingEye said that the motorist had provided a concession ticket that was dated November 2022.

The consultant surgeon told the Post: “I have been issued with a £70 fine after paying the discounted rate of £3.50 clearly shown on my credit card statement with no receipt being provided by the payment kiosk computer which took the payment on May 11 this year when I had attended a training course for surgeons at the hospital. The parking company records show no evidence of this in their logs and due to this my appeal at POPLA has failed even though the bank statement and discount voucher were submitted in evidence.”

He added: “Is this happening to other people too by the parking company at the hospital? This has taken up a lot of valuable time and caused unnecessary stress to myself. Travel expenses and parking fees are reimbursed by my Trust for study days and so there is no reason I would not pay a £3.50 charge for parking.”

Disputing the claims, a ParkingEye spokeperson said the motorist didn't have proof of payment and provided a concession ticket (scanned at the machine that provides a discount for parking) that was dated November 2022.

They said: “ParkingEye has partnered with Chorley and South Ribble Hospital for five years to significantly improve how its car park operates. During this time there has been investment in modern consumer-facing systems which has enhanced accessibility and made parking at the hospital easier and safer for staff, patients and visitors.

"The motorist parked for over eight hours on May 11th this year and didn't make any payment, and therefore correctly received a parking charge notice (PCN). In his appeal he provided evidence of a concession ticket which can be used to receive discounted parking, however this was dated November 2022.

