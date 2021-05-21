Surge testing rolled out in Pendle due to fears of Indian variant

People in Pendle do not need to have symptoms to get tested. They can book a Covid-19 test using the national online portal or by calling the NHS on 119.

Pendle Council’s Leader, Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, said: “There will be extra testing capacity for Covid-19 in Pendle from today (May 21st).

“Mobile Testing Units will be in both Colne, on Cross Skelton Street car park and in Barnoldswick at the Rainhall Road car park from 10am until 3pm daily.

Surge testing begins in Pendle from today

We’re encouraging people to book a test via our website www.pendle.gov.uk/coronavirus, which has been updated with the additional dates.

“This surge testing is a precautionary measure due to the increase in the rate of infection in neighbouring Burnley and the rise in the variant from India in parts of Lancashire,” explained Coun. Ahmed.

“We are also urging our residents who are eligible for the vaccine to please take it up as it will help to protect them and people in our community. Anyone who didn’t take up their invitation due to Ramadan have not missed out – it’s not too late to book a vaccination.

“With the lifting of more restrictions and the increase of cases in Lancashire, we are asking people to keep taking care. Please keep following the Government advice about hands, face, space, fresh air and get vaccinated.