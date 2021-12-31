The fact that the last Saturday of the month happened to be Christmas Day didn’t deter some of the supporters of Chorley and South Ribble Hospital from holding their weekly vigil outside the hospital to pay tribute to those working over the festive period.

It was their 298th consecutive Saturday. In addition to drawing attention to the need to protect the future of Chorley’s A&E Department and safeguarding hospital services from cuts and privatisation.

Cathy Hurley, Acting Secretary said: "The group wanted to show their appreciation of all the hospital staff who were having to work on Christmas Day.

Showing their solidarity for Chorley and South Ribble Hospital staff.

"Sweets and biscuits were handed to hospital staff as a small gesture of their gratitude in the hope that it would brighten their day a little."

Protesting against cuts and privatisation outside Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.