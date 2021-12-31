Supporters of Chorley and South Ribble Hospital stand outside on Christmas Day to highlight plight of staff and services.
To highlight the ongoing campaign to protect Chorley and South Ribble Hospital from cuts and privatisation supporters stood outside the hospital on Christmas Day in their festive attire.
The fact that the last Saturday of the month happened to be Christmas Day didn’t deter some of the supporters of Chorley and South Ribble Hospital from holding their weekly vigil outside the hospital to pay tribute to those working over the festive period.
It was their 298th consecutive Saturday. In addition to drawing attention to the need to protect the future of Chorley’s A&E Department and safeguarding hospital services from cuts and privatisation.
Cathy Hurley, Acting Secretary said: "The group wanted to show their appreciation of all the hospital staff who were having to work on Christmas Day.
"Sweets and biscuits were handed to hospital staff as a small gesture of their gratitude in the hope that it would brighten their day a little."