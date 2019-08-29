Support Queen's Lancashire Regiment veterans and volunteers as they take on fundraising 130-mile walk

Members of The Queen’s Lancashire Regiment Veterans’ Charity will be setting off on a 130-mile trek to the National Memorial Arboretum next month - and you can join them.

Veterans and volunteers will be setting off from Fulwood Barracks at 11am on September 7, arriving at the Arboretum on September 13, which coincides with the 260th anniversary of the battle of Quebec.

A spokesman for the charity said: “We are hoping that the volunteers who set off from Preston will be joined by others along the route. During the event, the volunteers will be carrying several Regimental artefacts, and these will then be entombed in a time capsule within the memorial foundations.”

The first leg is 22 miles from Fulwood to Wigan Pier along the A6 and canal paths.

The walk is also fundraising for a memorial at the Arboretum, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Regiment.

