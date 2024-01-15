This Saturday (January 20th) marks the launch of a support group in Burnley for those grieving the loss of a child.

The first meeting for YUSUF starts at 10-30am at Casual Minds Matter in Burnley’s Charter Walk shopping centre. The letters stand for Your Unique Special Unit Of Friends and are also a moving tribute to the name of the baby son of group founder Frankie Salmon.

Yusuf died in February last year aged just four months old from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), also known as ‘cot death’ which is the sudden, unexpected and unexplained death of an apparently healthy baby. Frankie, who is also mum to Isaac (five) and two-year-old Raiyah, credits Sarah Parsons, founder of the charity, ‘Maggie’s Stillbirth Legacy,’in memory of her daughter Maggie who was stillborn two days before her due date in 2015, with supporting her.

Baby Yusuf, who died aged four months old last year, with his brother Isaac (five) and two-year-old sister Raiyah. The children's mum, Frankie Salmon, has set up a support group for bereaved parents in Yusuf's which launches this weekend

Attending a support group in Blackburn Frankie became acutely aware of the lack of support in Padiham and Burnley for parents who have lost children. So she set her sights on launching one. Thanks to an anonymous donation and the offer of a meeting room at Casual Minds Matter Frankie’s dream has become a reality. The group is for parents who have lost a child of any age, from pregnancy loss onwards, and will be a place for them to come together and talk to others who know exactly what they are experiencing.

Frankie, who lives in Padiham, said: “ We are starting small with a little coffee morning and cake all provided for free.

“ We also have toilet facilities and are here to listen, laugh, cry or chat and get to know each other and offer to help. I have big plans for this group in the future offering more support over time.”