3 . The Duke of Westminster

The Duke of Westminster Hugh Richard Louis Grosvenor who recently announced his move to Cheshire, retains his position as the richest person under 40 in the UK, after he inherited his title and a vast land and property portfolio when he was 25. Coined as the ‘UK’s most eligible bachelor’ the Duke will marry Olivia Henson, 31, at Chester Cathedral next month. The Duke is one of the few young people who also appear on the full Rich List. At the age of 33 the billionaire’s fortune now stands at £10.127 billion Photo: The Sunday Times