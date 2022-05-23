The list is based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets such as art and racehorses, or significant shares in publicly quoted companies.
1. Michael Platt
Source of wealth: Hedge Fund: £10 billion. He is from Preston and a British billionaire hedge fund manager. and co-founder and managing director of BlueCrest Capital Management, Europe's third-largest hedge-fund firm which he co-founded in 2000.
2. The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family
Source of wealth: Property: £9.726 billion. Hugh Richard Louis Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster, styled as Earl Grosvenor until August 2016, is a British aristocrat, billionaire, businessman, and owner of Grosvenor Group. He became Duke of Westminster on 9 August 2016, on the death of his father Gerald, 6th Duke of Westminster
3. Jim Ratcliffe
Source of wealth: Chemicals: Ineos £6.075 billion. Sir James Arthur Ratcliffe FIChemE (born 18 October 1952) is a British billionaire chemical engineer and businessman. He is the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ineos chemicals group, which he founded in 1998 and of which he still owns two-thirds. He does not have a high public profile, and has been described by The Sunday Times as "publicity shy"
4. Tom Morris and family
Source of wealth: Home Bargains: £5.127 billion. Morris started the Liverpool-based discount retail chain Home Bargains in 1976 when he was 21 years old. The chain retails a diverse range of goods, including health and beauty products, groceries and toys. The stock is often bought at discount from brands trying to offload stock. He reportedly founded the brand using a bank overdraft It now has more than 550 stores, employing more than 22,000 staff.
