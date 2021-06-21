Sun shines down as first ever naked charity walk takes place across Morecambe Bay
Around 60 naturists who braved the chilly waters of Morecambe Bay were helped on their way by a sunny day for a cross bay walk at the weekend.
The naked walk from Arnside to Kents Bank near Grange-over-Sands on Sunday was the first of its kind to be held.
British Naturism members took part in the event in aid of the British Heart Foundation
Queen's Guide to the Sands Michael Wilson led the walk, with retired guide Cedric Robinson as advisor, as the walkers took to the sands.
The naturists wore clothes as they set off from Arnside beach, but disrobed around half a mile from shore and later put their clothes back on a similar distance from the beach at the end of the walk.
The group also complied with social distancing regulations during the walk, part of which involved wading through knee-high water.