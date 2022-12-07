Sue Ryder: The moment two alpacas pay a surprise Christmas visit to a Preston care home

Romeo and Paddington from Wood End Alpacas visited the centre on Tuesday to spread some Christmas cheer and help with the ongoing rehabilitation work.

"The reason why we've brought them in is not just a Christmas thing", said Chris Walbank, service director at Sue Ryder.

Alpaca Paddington visited staff and residents at Sue Ryder. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"It's about companionship, about supporting the people through long term conditions. Part of their rehabilitation is to connect with animals and have some companionship and to develop trust and relationships."

Wood End Alpacas is based in Dunsop Bridge, Ribble Valley. The farm diversified in March 2020 just before the first Covid lockdown came into force.

Alison Whitaker from the farm said: "We have a classroom, a party room, we go to weddings and care homes and schools, so this is how we've diversified.

"It's absolutely fantastic, they (the residents), love them, they're very calming."

Heather Barker meets alpaca Paddington at Sue Ryder. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Chris added: "The reaction has been amazing. It's been really good to see so many people engaging with the animals, talking to them, stroking them, interacting with each other as well as just the animals."

What did the residents think?

Linda Kirwin, resident, said: “It was really nice to see them, I was surprised at how thick and downy their coats were! They were friendly and cuddly, I'd like to have three in my garden! Can I have one please?

"It was also great to kick start the festive season with the other residents at such a fun event. It's lovely when we all come together like this."

Romeo the alpaca loving the attention at Sue Ryder. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

What is Sue Ryder?

Opened in April 2020 in Teal Avenue, Fulwood, the Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre Lancashire is a purpose-built, state of the art neurological care centre providing specialist neurological rehabilitation care and support.

The new centre includes 40 fully accessible en-suite rooms over three floors, with an additional four rehabilitation bungalows on site.