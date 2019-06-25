"Such a waste of a beautiful life": Tributes to tragic teen Harry Flood

Tributes have been paid to a “caring” teenager who died after taking a combination of drugs at a house party in Preston.

Police are still treating his death as “unexplained,” although officers believe there were no suspicious circumstances.

READ MORE: Preston drug victim Harry was "a lovely lad"

Visitors to our website story were shocked, and left some touching tributes:

This is do sad rip Harry and sending my condolences to all his family and friends xx

Amanda Milly Swarbrick

So so sad xxx

Jeannette Hill Holland

RIP young man fly high with the angels Sweet dreams

Joan Brierley

This tradegy could have been anyones teenage son. I understand that experimenting is part of the passage to adulthood but the drugs that are out there are now cheaper, accessible and more leathal. Teenagers now start on weed even before they try alcohol. I really hope this wonderful young mans passing and how brave his family have been to allow his story to be shared, raises the awareness we need so another young life is not cut short. Harry is the same age as my son, Rest Easy Young Man x

Harriet Gore

RIP young man.

Pat Montgomery

I can’t and don’t want to imagine the pain the family are feeling right now. No one should have to bury their child no matter what the circumstances RIP x

Jen Burton

I have a son the same age & its scary. My thoughts are with Harry's family & friends x RIP Harry.

Nic Lou Newsham

It’s such a tragedy for a young person to lose their life in any circumstance but trying drugs at a party is especially sad because it’s so avoidable. This guy had his whole life ahead of him

Jennifer Michelle Nixon