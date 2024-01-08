Stunning £1.3m period grade II Lancashire mansion with four bedrooms and en suites gets ready to go on the market
This home is a grade II listed 17th-century country house that has been magnificently and lovingly restored after a two-year makeover.
By Emma Downey
Published 8th Jan 2024, 14:56 GMT
Located at Buckshaw Hall, Knight Avenue, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, it boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms including a stand alone bath and a large garden.
It’s on the market for £1.3m with Redrose Chorley estate agents.
Buckshaw Hall was originally built in 1654 and has been on Lancashires most historical endangered buildings register until recently.
Take a look around.
1 / 4