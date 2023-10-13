Stunning Boogie Ball raises over £30,00 to support children at Rainbow Hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s theme was "Boogie" and the event, sponsored by TFS Group, was held in the Ambassador Suite, Formby Hall Golf Resort and Spa last month.

Lisa and Paul’s family, including daughter, Katie (17) who has attended conductive education at Rainbow Hub for the past 15 years, were joined by friends and supporters, many of whom have attended the ball every year.

The glitzy evening included entertainment from The Wickermen, an auction, raffle and the opportunity to win a pair of diamond earrings donated by HSBC.

The Fabulous Disco Divas. Photo: Isabella Rubin, The Portfolio People

But the highlight was a captivating dance routine specifically created for the event by talented choreographer, Emma Lippitt, and performed by 10 brave guests without formal dance experience - “The Disco Divas.”

Lisa Maddison said: “It was absolutely amazing and we thank everyone especially Luke Martin, TFS Group, our main sponsor; Claire Lippitt, Michele McWha and all of the companies and individuals too numerous to mention who supported the evening in so many ways. It is our great pleasure to organise this event for our guests whilst raising much needed funds for such an incredible charity.”

Luke Martin, MD, TFS Group, said: “TFS Group was proud to provide sponsorship and financial support for the charity. The continued success of TFS Group within the facilities management marketplace, provides a platform of financial support for Rainbow Hub. Its ability to provide financial support to charities both nationally and internationally, remains a measured cornerstone of the company’s success."

Lyndsay Fahey, CEO, Rainbow Hub, said: “This was another fantastic evening and we cannot thank Lisa and Paul enough for all their support. Lisa is known as “superwoman” at Rainbow Hub because she has achieved all this with Paul as well running her home, raising her family and having a successful career. Thanks to Lisa’s hard work, together with the support of her husband, family and friends, around £350,000 has been raised for us over the years.”

Paul, Lisa and Katie Maddison with the Rainbow Hub team. Photo: Isabella Rubin, The Portfolio People

