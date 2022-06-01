Eight students from Skool Of Street, a community-based performing arts school near South Shore, will dance outside Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Monarch’s 70 year reign.

The youths, between 13 and 18, were invited to join the parade with around 2,500 performers, after being scouted by the carnival production company, Mandinga Arts.

They will be dressed as Day Of The Dead skeletons to celebrate the lives of Covid victims.

Dancers from House of Wingz will be performing at Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee.

School founders, Sam and Aishley Bell-Docherty, will also perform in the televised procession.

Sam, 37, said: ““When [Mandinga Arts] learnt about the work we were doing with dance and young people, they said ‘do you want to dance for the queen?’ We thought it was a wind up at first. We've been travelling back and forth to London and tirelessly fundraising to cover the train tickets and accommodation.”

They have been rehearsing in London with Manuela Benini, a Brazilian choreographer who uses movement to highlight social issues.

The performance is called ‘From Tiny Acorns’, and they will be at the back of the procession, wearing Mexican ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ skeleton costumes. They will dance eight numbers to a live 40-piece Samba band.

Charles Beauchamp, artistic director for Mandinga Arts, said: “The Blackpool dancers are dressed as skeletons to remember the lives of those who died from Covid.

“This isn’t designed to be morbid. The Dia De Los Muertos (day of the dead) is a celebration of those who have died, and of the cycle of life. It’s a colourful and lively section, and [Manuela] thought they’d be perfect for it.”

The float celebrates the Monarchs longevity, as well as diversity within the four nations. They will be joined by Silver Swans, an over 50s ballet troupe from Reading.

Skool Of Street uses dance, music and art to help young people and adults in Blackpool to express themselves in a positive way.