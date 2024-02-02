Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A promising student from Garstang has appeared on the National Lottery’s ‘Big Night of Musicals’ on BBC One.

Katie, 22, is a fourth-year student at Salutem Care and Education's Beaumont College in Lancaster, and lives with her parents in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has been a member of TramShed Theatre Group for more than five years and for the TV special, its members had to learn a dance routine for the song ‘The Greatest Show’ in less than a week.

But despite the short notice and intense rehearsals in Blackpool and Manchester, Katie and her fellow performers delivered an outstanding performance.

Beaumont College, a specialist post-16 designated college, has been pivotal in Katie's development, providing her with the skills and confidence needed to excel.

Principal Angela Johnson said: “Katie’s journey at Beaumont has been truly inspiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She exemplifies the transformative impact of dedicated support and the empowering environment we provide for our students.”

Katie's involvement in TramShed, an inclusive performing arts organisation, has been a significant aspect of her growth.

Attending workshops every Tuesday evening, she has honed her skills and found her passion on stage.

Katie said: "I like to put on a show and love being on the stage. Seeing the audience enjoying what TramShed does makes me really happy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her recent performance on national television was a milestone.

She explained: "I felt very excited and delighted to take part. It's the best activity I've enjoyed with all my talented friends and I was proud of myself for enjoying being on stage in front of the amazing audience.”

The event was a grand celebration of theatre, drawing an audience of 12,000 people in Manchester, with millions more watching the Saturday night TV broadcast.