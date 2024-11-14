Strictly Come Dancing stars Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał spotted enjoying an evening out in Blackpool

Strictly Come Dancing couple Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał have been spotted enjoying an evening out in Blackpool tonight.

This weekend is the highly anticipated Blackpool Week on the popular BBC One show, widely lauded as the pinnacle of the Strictly calender.

Although the stars aren’t due to take to the iconic Tower Ballroom floor until Saturday night, most of them arrive in the seaside town a few days before to see what else Blackpool has to offer.

One couple - reality star Pete Wicks and profesional dancer Jowita Przystał - appear to be the first Strictly arrivals in Blackpool as they were spotted enjoying a night out on the Promenade tonight.

In the below pictures, it appears the couple enjoyed walking through the illuminations and theu even took a little tram ride.

Pete and Jowita were also bound to have stopped to take a look at the Blackpool Tower which, for tonight only, is lit up in Strictly colours with a Strictly image also projected on its front.

Take a look at the snaps of Pete and Jowita during their first night in Blackpool below courtesy of photography Dave Nelson.

Pete Wicks and professional dancer Jowita Przystał take a stroll around the Blackpool Prom

1. Pete & Jowita in Blackpool 1

Pete Wicks and professional dancer Jowita Przystał take a stroll around the Blackpool Prom | Dave Nelson

The pair were wrapped upwarm

2. Pete & Jowita in Blackpool 2

The pair were wrapped upwarm | Dave Nelson

The stars just blended in with the crowd

3. Pete & Jowita in Blackpool 3

The stars just blended in with the crowd | Dave Nelson

The couple enjoyed a ride around on an iconic Blackpool Tram

4. Pete & Jowita in Blackpool 4

The couple enjoyed a ride around on an iconic Blackpool Tram | Dave Nelson

