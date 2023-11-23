Over the weekend, popular BBC show Strictly Come Dancing took a trip to Blackpool and it certainly proved popular with viewers!

Strictly is usually held in the Elstree studios in Hertfordshire, but for one week each year, the show moves up north to the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.

According to overnight figures sent by the BBC via BDS, the Blackpool special this year has the highest overnight viewers ratings for the series to date across all audiences.

The Blackpool special was particularly popular in the North West where six out of 10 TV viewers watched Strictly Come Dancing live on Saturday night.

Strictly first came to Blackpool in 2004, for the third episode of the series, and in 2005 the final was held at the Tower Ballroom, but it was only from 2009 that the annual Blackpool Week became a fixture in the Strictly schedule.

The Blackpool Week has proven to be one of the most highly anticpated shows of the series and this year was no exception, as the above viewing figures go to show.

This year, the judges and professionals opened the night with a dance celebrating “all things Blackpool” and the two night show did indeed do the Tower Ballroom justice.