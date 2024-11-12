With only days to go before the Strictly Come Dancing stars arrive in Blackpool, there were three burning questions that they just had to answer first...

The highly anticipated Blackpool Week at Strictly Come Dancing returns this weekend and is widely lauded as the pinnacle in the Strictly calender.

The eight remaining contestants will take to the famous Tower Ballroom floor on Saturday night, hoping to impress the judges and the audience.

Ahead of the show’s arrival in the seaside town, the celebrity contestants all answered the same ‘this or that’ questions about some absolute staples found in Blackpool’s culture.

Take a look at their exclusive answers below and let us know in the comments if you agree!

The eight Strictly Come Dancing contestants who have made it through to Blackpool Week. Credit: BBC | BBC

1) Sugar doughnuts or chips and gravy?

There was a clear winner for the first question, with only JLS star JB Gill and the Olympic Gladiator Montell Douglas going for sugar doughnuts.

Whilst the other six contestants all went for chips and gravy, there were a few changes to the order as we could only expect from our diva celebrities!

The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wickes actually said “chips and vinegar”, Eastenders actor Jamie Borthwick said “Chips, without the gravy” and actress Sarah Hadland answered: “Chips and mushy peas, never gravy. Never sugar doughnuts. I hate doughnuts.”

Meanwhile offering her own suggestion for the classic seaside snack, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri said: “I love chips and gravy. But for an extra little touch, add some cheese. It’s such a northern thing, chips, cheese and gravy is the way to go.”

2) Ferris wheel or carousel?

This question truly split our celebrities, with Pete, JB, Jamie and Opera singer Wynne Evans all going for the ferris wheel.

The four stars then opting for the carousel were Sarah, Montell, comedian Chris McCausland who joked “Carousel because I’m not in it for the view, am I?” and a reluctant Tasha who said “I’ll be honest, I’m not really a fan of carousels or Ferris wheels – especially Ferris wheels, since the height is a bit scary. But if I had to choose, I’d go for a carousel. It feels easier and calmer for me.”

3) Blackpool Pleasure Beach or Blackpool Illuminations?

Two of Blackpool's most popualr tourist attractions go head to head. | nw

Blackpool Illuminations came out on top amongst our stars with JB, Sarah, Jamie, Montell and Wynne all going for the famous lights.

On the opposing side, only Pete and Chris went for the Pleasure Beach Resort, with the comedian joking: “Well, again, I’m [not] in it for the view am I! I’ve seen the illuminations a lot when I was a kid and could see them. Nowadays you could tell me they’re there and who knows so I’ll take the Pleasure Beach.”

Meanwhile Tasha - like us- just couldn’t decide as she answered: “Tricky one! Pleasure Beach would be amazing because of the roller coasters, so I feel like that would be so much fun. But then there’s the Blackpool Illuminations – they’re just magical. I remember from my childhood how pretty they were, especially at night. You can have hot chocolate and take a nice little walk by the beach to watch them.”