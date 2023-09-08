Strictly Come Dancing return date confirmed: when is it and who are the celebrity stars
When is it back?
The BBC has this week confirmed that the Strictly launch show will air at 6:35pm on September 16 on BBC One.
Last year, the series began around the same time, with the launch taking place on September 17 2022
Who are the stars?
-Adam Thomas (actor and TV presenter, credits include Emmerdale, Waterloo Road, I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here)
-Amanda Abbington (award-winning stage and screen actor, credits include Mr Selfridge, Sherlock, Wolfe)
-Angela Rippon CBE (award-winning journalist, TV presenter, newsreader, and author)
-Angela Scanlon (TV presenter)
-Annabel Croft (former British Number One tennis player)
-Bobby Brazier (model and actor, best known for EastEnders)
-Eddie Kadi (multi-award winning stand-up comedian and radio presenter)
-Ellie Leach (actor, best known for Coronation Street)
-Jody Cundy CBE (World and Paralympic Champion)
-Krishnan Guru-Murthy (journalist and broadcaster)
-Layton Williams (film and theatre actor, credits include Bad Education, as well as West End shows Billy Elliot and Everyone’s Talking About Jamie)
-Les Dennis (TV personality, actor and entertainer, credits include Family Fortunes, Brookside, Coronation Street)
-Nigel Harman (a TV, film, and theatre actor and director, credits include EastEnders, Mount Pleasant, Casualty)
-Nikita Kanda (radio host and TV presenter)
-Zara McDermott (broadcaster and content creator who rose to fame as a Love Island star)
Are the other castmates the same?
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back as your hosts for the 2023 season, as will the judges Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas.