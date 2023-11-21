The Strictly Come Dancing pairs dazzled audiences over the Blackpool weekend but what did one former star make of it?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Italian dancer Vincent Simone was a professional on Strictly between 2006 and 2012, partnering with actresses Louisa Lytton, Stephanie Beacham, Natalie Cassidy, Felicity Kendal and Dani Harmer, as well as former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, and ex-politician Edwina Currie.

The 44-year-old is also in a professional dance partnership with fellow ex-Strictly dancer Flavia Cacace, and although the pair both left the show in 2013, Vincent remains an avid watcher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, the dancer spoke to ICE36 about what he made of the Strictly Blackpool special and we have gone through to pick out some of the best bits from the exclusive chat:

Left photo: Vincent Simone (credit Jeff Spicer/Getty Images). Other three photos: Strictly Come Dancing pairs during the Blackpool Week 2023 (credit BBC/Guy Levy).

What was his verdict on Blackpool week as a whole?

Vincent, who himself got to Blackpool twice said: “It was an amazing show. Blackpool Tower, even though it doesn’t look it on the TV, I can tell you that it is absolutely huge. The fans love it when the show is filmed in Blackpool and the producers did an amazing job – the production of the show was fantastic. Blackpool is an unbelievable place to dance as a professional. I thought all the couples performed really well.”

Did the right person go home?

Presenter Angela Rippon CBE and her partner Kai Widdrington were sent home on Sunday after a dance off with Eastenders actor Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell.

Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace perform during a photocall for "The Last Tango" at Phoenix Theatre in September 2016. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Explaining why he thought the judges had “definitely” made the right decision, Vincent said: “Angela is so beautiful to watch, every time I saw her dance, she put a smile on my face… [but] we’re at a point in the competition where it is getting more and more difficult. The standard improves every week and there are better dancers than her. I think she can be really proud of her performances on the show – she did so well to get this far. Her dance on Saturday night, being lifted up by a gorgeous dancer in Kai Waddingham, she must have been having such a brilliant time every week.”

Who was the best performance?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vincent said that actor Layton Williams and dancer Nikita Kuzmin were definitely his favourite as they “shone brighter than Blackpool illuminations”

He continued: “That was a jaw-dropping performance. That routine was so good, it deserved 50 points let alone 40! It was unbelievable. Layton is such an unbelievable dancer. As a pair, they have amazing chemistry. All I can say is wow.”

Although Layton’s pole dance routine was considered too raunchy by some, Vincent disagreed, commenting: “That didn’t even cross my mind. I’m a dancer that performs sexy dances all the time. As a dancer, there shouldn’t be any limits to what you can and can’t do.”

Were the judges harsher in Blackpool?

When our celebrity reporter spoke to the Strictly stars ahead of the Blackpool week, professional dancer Katya Jones, who has been on the show for eight years revealed that the “judges are more harsh than usual” in the famous ballroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vincent seemed to agree with his fellow performer as when asked if he had any complaints about the Blackpool show he replied: “The only complaint I have is that Craig didn’t give Layton a ten…I have to say, I thought that was a little bit surprising. Layton and Nikita’s dance was perfection. When Craig gives his score and his feedback, he is always right, apart from this time.”

Vincent did not however think the judges were too harsh on Nigel, who received a score of 31, which is what many on Twitter had been saying.