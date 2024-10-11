Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Entry five of celebrity reporter Aimee Seddon’s new Strictly Come Dancing diary comes after the second Strictly exit and for the first time this year, she celebrates getting her prediction right!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third weekend of Strictly Come Dancing series 22 saw us say goodbye to punk legend Toyah Willcox and her partner Neil Jones - as I said would likely happen in last week’s entry.

I am glad Toyah got through to Movie Week as she did a great job, her characterisation was perfect, but her dancing was still not enough to go through- to be honest I would have been quite bored if I had to watch her dance again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other hand, Paul Merson, who I also thought was in danger last week, is still a joy to watch- his dances are always funny and he really reminds me of your average dad learning to dance, which is a story arc I want to continue watching.

Anton De Beke said to Paul after last week’s performance “you’re showing effort at mastering the technique, you haven’t done it yet”, which I’m sure will tempt people to vote for him just to see if he can master his technique at last!

Toyah and Paul were in the dance off last week. Credit: BBC | BBC

However the gulf in ability between Paul and even the next lowest scoring constant, Pete Wicks, is still too huge so unless members of the public vote for Paul in their hordes, I am very confident he will be out next week, the judges will not save him again.

Talking of Pete, he opened up in an emotional interview on Jake Humphrey’s High Performance podcast this week about his past life and mental health: it was quite a heartbreaking interview and it really made me root for him more - especially when he spoke about his late nan’s love for dance and his love for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is lovely hearing the celebrities talk about their family, it reminds us that they are just regular people beneath all the glitter and glam and helps us get to know them better.

I have to admit I balled up a bit watching last week’s show when Punam Krishnan spoke about her family and her connection to both the English and Punjabi culture - her dance too was a real emotional celebration of all those things.

Despite last week’s exciting performance though, I think Punam risks being in the bottom two next week as she is not one of the best dancers nor the funniest or most well known characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I loved Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez' dance last week but I'm not sure how they'll fare this weekend. Credit: BBC | BBC/Guy Levy

For the same reason, I would also add Sam Quek and Montell Douglas to the danger list although I think their partners Nikita Kuzmin and Johannes Radebe may help them get enough votes as they are well loved Strictly characters.

Surprisingly - seeing as I originally had him penned as a potential winner - I also think Jamie Borthwick could be in trouble, I don’t find myself particularly warming to him and other stars are leapfrogging him in terms of ability.

Either way it all depends on how the dances go on the weekend but in the meantime, at least the stars seem to be having fun in rehearsals this week.

Read More People are all saying the same thing about Big Brother's Ryan from Blackpool

I particularly enjoyed a video posted by Diane Buswell and Chris McCausland this week in which they spoke about how the week was going whilst baby and old people filters were applied to my face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It genuinely made me laugh aloud but then I’m not surprised, everything Chris does makes me laugh aloud (whilst also admiring what he’s achieved) which is why he remains my winner.

What about you? Now that we’ve seen three live shows, who is your winner? Let me know in the comments!