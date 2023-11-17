Stars of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing have arrived in a rainy Blackpool.

This weekend, the show will once again be filmed on the hallowed floor of the Blackpool Tower Ballroom – the show everyone wants to make.

These are the remaining couples and what they will be dancing to:

Angela Ripon and Kai Widdrington - American Smooth to Tea for Two by Ella Fitzgerald.

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu - Argentine Tango to Back To Black by Amy Winehouse.

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radabe-American Smooth to Unchained Melody by Benedetta Caretta.

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell - Jive to Wake Me Up Before You Go Go by Wham!

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola - Charleston to Love Machine by Girls Aloud.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzman - Couple’s Choice to Ain’t No Other Man by Christina Aguilera.

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones - Quickstep to It Don’t Mean A Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing by Duke Ellington.

When to watch?

The show will air at 6.40pm on Saturday, November 18 on BBC One.

1 . Ellie Leach Ellie Leach - best known for portraying Faye Windass on the ITV soap opera Coronation Street arrives in a wet Blackpool. Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales

2 . Lauren Oakley and Nancy Xu Dancers Lauren Oakley and Nancy Xu arrive in the heavy rain. Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales

3 . Fleur East Strictly cast member Fleur East with superfan Josh. Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales