Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool: First pictures of stars arriving in Lancashire ahead of this weekend's Tower Ballroom spectacular
This weekend, the show will once again be filmed on the hallowed floor of the Blackpool Tower Ballroom – the show everyone wants to make.
These are the remaining couples and what they will be dancing to:
Angela Ripon and Kai Widdrington - American Smooth to Tea for Two by Ella Fitzgerald.
Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu - Argentine Tango to Back To Black by Amy Winehouse.
Annabel Croft and Johannes Radabe-American Smooth to Unchained Melody by Benedetta Caretta.
Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell - Jive to Wake Me Up Before You Go Go by Wham!
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola - Charleston to Love Machine by Girls Aloud.
Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzman - Couple’s Choice to Ain’t No Other Man by Christina Aguilera.
Nigel Harman and Katya Jones - Quickstep to It Don’t Mean A Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing by Duke Ellington.
When to watch?
The show will air at 6.40pm on Saturday, November 18 on BBC One.