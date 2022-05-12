Streetwise was established in April 2002 by founders Gerry and Elaine Gregoire in Lytham and has taken thousands of youngsters under its wing over thge years.

Now based in Warton, Streetwise has won many awards, including the Pride of Fylde and FyldeCouncil Community Club of the Year, as well as recently being a Queen’s award nominee.

More than 220 guests were at the anniversary celebration and Elaine said: “It couldn’t have gone better. The atmosphere was electric . The room was filled with family, friends, ex Streetwise members, colleagues and partners with whom Streetwise have worked with over the years and it was a great night.

"We estimate more than 77,000 pairs of feet have walked into the club over the last 20 years.”

1. Streetwise's 20th anniversary celebration Fernbank Surgery, Lytham was well represented at the ball Photo: submit Photo Sales

2. Streetwise's 20th anniversary celebration The team from St Annes-based Excel Fostering at the ball Photo: submit Photo Sales

3. Streetwise's 20th anniversary celebration Gerry Gregoire with daughters Ella-Grace, Josephine and Padyna. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4. Streetwise's 20th anniversary celebration Some of the current crop of Streetwise youngsters show off heir skills to the audience at the ball Photo: submit Photo Sales