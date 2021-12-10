Storm Arwen review by Electricity North West underway over how it was handled
Electricity North West have announced a Storm Arwen review into how they handled the power cuts that hit 115,000 homes in the Lancashire and Cumbria areas.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 6:00 pm
The storm, which claimed the lives of two people after trees fell on their vehicles, lasted several days bringing with it snow, ice and 65mph winds.
It caused extensive damage to the electricity network and also forced many to cancel events.
The electricity company are also planning to set up a fund to help the community groups that worked closely with them to support those who were affected.