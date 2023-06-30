Intermittent rain failed to dampen spirits as 22,500 fans flocked to Lytham Green to watch Sting stylishly headline a sold out night which also included memorable sets from Blondie, The Kaiser Chiefs, Australian trio Germein and Sting’s son Joe Sumner.

The weather was at its worst during the Kaisers’ set but lead singer Ricky Wilson and bandmates shone throughout with rousing versions of their great hits of the last 15 years including I Predict A Riot and Ruby, plus some striking new songs.

Blondie followed and brought the memories flooding back for those of us around 40-odd years ago as lead singer Debbie Harry belied the 78 years she turns this weekend with excellent renditions of hit after hit, including Hanging On The Telephone, Atomic and the dance classic Heart of Glass.

Sting at Lytham Festival

Sting, another hit maker for four decades and more, had what he described as a “beautiful audience” in the palm of his hand from the moment he walked on stage to open with Message In Bottle and hit after hit, from his Police days as well as the solo years, followed, with Englishman In New York, So Lonely and the initial set closer Every Breath You Take especially memorable.

He returned for a two-song encore which included a super rendition of Roxanne complete with audience participation which summed up the tremendous atmosphere on a night which will live long in the memory.

Blondie at Lytham Festival