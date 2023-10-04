News you can trust since 1886
Steve Royle does his first Marathon to raise funds for Rainbow Hub

Local comedian, Steve Royle, is taking on the Chester Marathon - his first marathon - to raise more funds for Rainbow Hub after raising nearly £1300 in the Great North Run earlier this month.
By Pamela KnightContributor
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read
The multi award winning event attracts around 5,000 runners and will take place on Sunday October 8 2023.

Participants cover a course on closed roads over 19 miles in England and 7 miles in Wales passing all Chester’s iconic landmarks (Roman Walls, Cathedral, Medieval Rows, Eastgate Clock, amphitheatre) before heading out to the stunning Cheshire and North Wales countrysideand villages; returning alongside the River Dee for a unforgettable finish on Castle Drive. The support in the villages and communities along the course is one of the many highlights of the race and, of course, Steve is a well known and popular figure from Britain's Got Talent.

Rainbow Hub are very grateful to Steve for his continued support and friendship especially after his experience after the Great North Run. The run was amazing but then he got drenched in the subsequent downpour and the Metro station was flooded resulting in a 4 mile run to another Metro station before he could start to get back to his car! But in typical Steve style he said it was practice for the Marathon!!

Steve Royle Great North Run 2023 Steve Royle Great North Run 2023
If you would like to support Steve's fund-raising to make a difference and help Rainbow Hub continue to provide support for children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities, please go to

https://gofund.me/ef6c845d

