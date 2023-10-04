Steve Royle does his first Marathon to raise funds for Rainbow Hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The multi award winning event attracts around 5,000 runners and will take place on Sunday October 8 2023.

Participants cover a course on closed roads over 19 miles in England and 7 miles in Wales passing all Chester’s iconic landmarks (Roman Walls, Cathedral, Medieval Rows, Eastgate Clock, amphitheatre) before heading out to the stunning Cheshire and North Wales countrysideand villages; returning alongside the River Dee for a unforgettable finish on Castle Drive. The support in the villages and communities along the course is one of the many highlights of the race and, of course, Steve is a well known and popular figure from Britain's Got Talent.

Rainbow Hub are very grateful to Steve for his continued support and friendship especially after his experience after the Great North Run. The run was amazing but then he got drenched in the subsequent downpour and the Metro station was flooded resulting in a 4 mile run to another Metro station before he could start to get back to his car! But in typical Steve style he said it was practice for the Marathon!!

Steve Royle Great North Run 2023