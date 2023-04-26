News you can trust since 1886
Stephen Powell: Lancashire man jailed and placed on Sex Offenders Register

A Lancashire man who contacted a minor for sexual gratification has been jailed and placed on the Sex Offenders List indefinitely.

By Emma Downey
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Stephen Powell, 42, from Eskdale, Skelmersdale, who changed his plea from not guilty to guilty, has been sentenced to a total of 40 months’ imprisonment for offences relating to assault and engaging in sexual communication with a child. He had intentionally attempted to communicate with a person under 16 for his own sexual gratification and was sentenced at Preston Crown Court last Wednesday (April 19).

On Saturday, September 10, Mr Powell intentionally attempted to communicate with Izzy, a person under 16. The court was told that Mr Powell "did not reasonably believe her to be 16 or over" and that communication was of a sexual nature.

Stephen Powell (pictured) from Eskdale, Skelmersdale, who intentionally attempted to communicate with a person under 16 for his own sexual gratification, has been jailed and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitelyStephen Powell (pictured) from Eskdale, Skelmersdale, who intentionally attempted to communicate with a person under 16 for his own sexual gratification, has been jailed and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely
He has also been placed on the Sex Offender Registration for an indefinite period, given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for an indefinite period, had a Restraining Order placed on him for five years. Two Samsung Phones and one iPhone have also been removed from his being.

The defendant was ordered to pay a Statutory Surcharge of £190.

Mr Powell was sentenced last Wednesday (April 19) at Preston Crown CourtMr Powell was sentenced last Wednesday (April 19) at Preston Crown Court
