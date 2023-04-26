Stephen Powell, 42, from Eskdale, Skelmersdale, who changed his plea from not guilty to guilty, has been sentenced to a total of 40 months’ imprisonment for offences relating to assault and engaging in sexual communication with a child. He had intentionally attempted to communicate with a person under 16 for his own sexual gratification and was sentenced at Preston Crown Court last Wednesday (April 19).

On Saturday, September 10, Mr Powell intentionally attempted to communicate with Izzy, a person under 16. The court was told that Mr Powell "did not reasonably believe her to be 16 or over" and that communication was of a sexual nature.

Stephen Powell (pictured) from Eskdale, Skelmersdale, who intentionally attempted to communicate with a person under 16 for his own sexual gratification, has been jailed and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely

He has also been placed on the Sex Offender Registration for an indefinite period, given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for an indefinite period, had a Restraining Order placed on him for five years. Two Samsung Phones and one iPhone have also been removed from his being.

The defendant was ordered to pay a Statutory Surcharge of £190.

