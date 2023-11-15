A stunning steel and copper poppy wreath took pride of place at ClitheroeTown Hall on Remembrance Sunday.

Designed by Will Buchanan, a welding trainer/engineer of Graham Engineering Ltd in Nelson, the wreath was made by 10 apprentices at the company with further input by more specialist skilled staff. All of the apprentices worked on the poppy leaves and welded 60 poppies a day for three days followed by three days of intense polishing of nearly 200 poppies.

The wreath was assembled by Will, of Clitheroe, and it was finished off by the addition of brackets for the lantern which represents the immortal frame and a special plaque with the company logo and the words Lest We Forget. The wreath was initially laid at the cenotaph in Nelson on Saturday, November 11th, but was then brought to Clitheroe for the Remembrance Day commemorations.

Those involved in the production of the wreath were: Louise Berry, Zak Garbutt, Oliver Taylor, Michael Windle, Amatullah Bharucha, Wesley Beale, Tegan Hamilton, Lucas Torbica, Jaden Fitton, Ryley Rayner. Specialist staff involved, in addition to Will Buchanan, were: Lee Schofield, Stuart Dutton, Pete Hugill and Ian Fraser.