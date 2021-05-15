Stars of Netflix series Cobra Kai send messages of "love and strength" to Jordan Banks' family

Jordan, 9, with his dad Matt Banks, pictured wearing their Cobra Kai t-shirts together

Series stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Martin Kove - who also starred in the original 1984 Karate Kid movie - have shared their condolences after learning of the boy's death.

Jordan's dad, Matt Banks, said his son was a "huge Cobra Kia fan" and the pair loved to watch the Netflix series together. And after news of Jordan's tragic death reached the States, the stars of the show took to twitter where they shared tributes with their thousands of followers.

"News of this tragedy has reached the halls of the Cobra Kai dojo...a favourite of this sweet young boy," tweeted actor Martin Kove, who plays the role of dojo sensei John Kreese.

"My deepest condolences to the family. And my sincere appreciation of his love of Cobra Kai. He is forever a member.

"Fly high Jordan. Love and prayers. Martin Kove AKA John Kreese."

Series lead actor Ralph Macchio - the original Karate Kid - also shared his heartache after learning of Jordan's death.

Macchio, who reprises his role as Daniel LaRusso in the hit TV show, tweeted: "#RIP Jordan. Love and strength to Matt Banks and family."

Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio (right) and William Zabka (left) have paid tribute to Blackpool's Jordan Banks, 9, who died after he was struck by lightning in the resort on Tuesday (May 11). Credit: Netflix

He was followed by series co-star William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence in the 1984 film).

The actor, addressing his message directly to Jordan's dad, tweeted: "Matt my heart goes out to you and yours. So sorry for the loss of your little man Jordan.

"Sincerest condolences and a respectful bow from your Cobra Kai family & friends #RIPJordanBanks."

And Cobra Kai co-creator and producer Hayden Schlossberg shared a prayer for Jordan and his family in a poignant post.

He tweeted: "RIP Jordan. Prayers for his family. On CK, we have lines like "life isn't fair" and "life shows no mercy."

"Unfortunately, that can be true. But life is also the greatest gift, even if it gets taken away too soon. Each moment is a potential memory, and the happy memories live on."

The Cobra Kai stars are among a number of famous names to pay tribute to Jordan following his death on Tuesday (May 11).

The stars of Liverpool F.C. - Jordan's favourite football team - wore shirt's with Jordan's name on the back whilst warming up ahead of their match with Manchester United on Thursday.

"A special boy taken far too soon," wrote Liverpool and former England star James Milner, who had previously praised Jordan after he ran 30 miles to raise money for a mental health charity in memory of his uncle, Reece Begg, who died in 2018.

A fund-raiser set up for Jordan's family has already raised more than £88,000.