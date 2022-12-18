Starlight Ball sees more than £63,000 raised for Lancashire children's charity

Rainbow Hub’s Starlight Ball on Saturday, November 19 raised vital funds for the Mawdesley-based charity which supports children and young people with neurological and physical disabilities.

The glitzy event, hosted by ITV Granada Reports presenter, Paul Crone, was supported by Preston North End Football Club and Wain Group and featured entertainment rom lead singer of Wet, Wet, Wet and past winner of The Voice, Kevin Simm; the Lytham, Preston and Chorley Rock Choir and mystery magic from award winning Zanda

Magic.

ITV's Paul Crone with prize winner Chloe Smyth

More than 130 glamourous guests enjoyed a cocktail on arrival at The Villa, Wrea Green and later, a three course meal.

They took part in a silent auction where they tried to outbid other guests for fantastic prizes including luxury mini breaks, Peter Kay tickets, football tickets and stadium tours, hampers, beauty therapy vouchers and many more; whilst lucky winners won a variety of prizes in the raffle.

Lyndsay Fahey, Chief Executive, Rainbow Hub said, “We were absolutely thrilled with the success of the evening. There are so many people who have helped make this happen that we can’t name them all. But I would like to sincerely thank everyone, especially Paul Crone for hosting the event, our main supporters Preston North End Football Club and Wain Group and our fantastic fundraising team and staff at Rainbow Hub.”

She continued: “And to everyone who joined us for the evening, bid in the auctions and are helping us to continue to offer our much-needed services – thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Magic displays at the ball

We know things are difficult for everyone, so we really appreciate all the support.”

Support

Anyone who would like to know more about the work of the charity, or support them, can visit www.rainbowhub.org, ring 01704 823276

