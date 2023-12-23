Did you know that Wookiees celebrate Christmas? Well they do – and they’re celebrating right here in Preston!

Star Wars favourite Chewbacca and Chewie Junior have been captured by our photographer in the comfort of their own Wookiee home, celebrating Christmas just like the rest of us…

How are Chewbacca and Chewie Jnr in Preston?

The Wookies are really David Leigh and his 10-year-old son Tyler, who are volunteers with the 99th Garrison – a volunteer led Star Wars Costume organisation fundraising for charities across the UK.

David says charities they frequently help include Dreamflight, MS Society and Mind, and they try an do a charity ‘troop’ at least once a month but usually more.

Explaining how they got involved, David said: “I learnt about the 99th and the great fundraising they do for charity as they helped raise money for my niece to help her with treatment for DIPG cancer [a type of brain tumour]. I saw them and was amazed so I thought I could give somthing back and decided to join. I bought a couple of suits, then decided to do some research and learn how to build a Wookiee – one year later both costumes were finished.

"We love giving our time to help all charities who request the 99th Garrison’s help – all moneys raised goes to the charity we are collecting for. It’s so rewarding to help those in need and breaks the toils of everyday life up and allows us to escape reality for a few hours. It's just an all round fun experience for everyone involved!

“The most humbling experience is seeing the faces of kids smiles when we do a hospital troop or Dream Night, it makes all the sweat worth it to see those smiles when they see us. If it takes their mind off their condition even for a minute, then that's our job done. It's so rewarding in that way."

And what’s it like for Chewie Jnr?

Dad David said: “Some of Tyler's friends think he's cool, some do think it's weird! But as soon as he puts baby Chewie’s costume on, he is a professional. He’s so brilliant with the young kids, making them feel comfortable.”

What is the funniest thing that’s happened to Chewbacca in Preston?

David, who is 7ft 6in tall in his chewie costume said. “Funny experiences include getting called big foot or monkey and creating havoc in shops, trying on clothes etc. The funniest experience was when a guy came up and asked me for a photo holding his leg. I said ‘sure’, he then proceeded to remove his leg and I pretended to eat it! It was of course a a fake leg, he had his real leg removed...”

Take a look at the rather unusual – but adorable – scenes below.

