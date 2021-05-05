Star Wars: Andor - actors and Stormtroopers spotted on Cleveleys prom during filming

Cleveleys seafront has been home to the Mythic Coast Trail since 2010, with artwork installed from the children's story "The Sea Swallow."

But since last week, the promenade has been transformed once again - not by Mary's Shell, the Paddle or the Ogre this time - but by a world-famous intergalactic saga.

Despite the production company, believed to be E&E Industries, keeping tight-lipped, it seems that Star Wars has indeed come to Cleveleys - and the bad guys have followed.

Stormtroopers, members of the elite troop loyal to the Empire, emerged on set today, looking as menacing as ever in their white suits and helmets.

Their presence in Cleveleys saw swarms of movie fans take to the Prom to catch a glimpse of them - but did they also see the Andor series' leading man, Diego Luna?

Luna confirmed he would reprise his role as Cassian Andor following his appearance in the Star Wars movie Rogue One, but it remains unconfirmed whether he will be filming in Cleveleys.

Filming has ramped up since beginning on Saturday, May 1, with green screens going up on Anchorsholme Prom today, and increasing numbers of vehicles parking up near the beach.

But was Cassian Andor out enjoying the sun while his fans looked on with their cameras at the ready - and was Andor screenwriter Tony Gilroy there alongside him?

Take a look at our photos - what do you think? Let us know in our Facebook comments.

1. The Empire has arrived! Stormtroopers have been spotted outside Cafe Cove, which appears to have been transformed into a makeshift marketplace, with props used as stalls. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard/JPI Media Buy photo

2. An actor was spotted at the scene wearing a green screen special effects suit. Could it be Andor's leading man, actor Diego Luna? Photo: Kelvin Stuttard/JPI Media Buy photo

3. An up-close look at Cafe Cove, which has been repainted to function as a film set for the new Disney Star Wars series Andor. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard/JPI Media Buy photo

4. Has screenwriter Tony Gilroy made an appearance on set today? Filming began on Saturday, May 1, but the action has stepped up a notch today. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard/JPI Media Buy photo