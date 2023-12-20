Star-studded Comedy Night for charity sells out in one week
Tickets for the not to be missed gig hosted by Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont went on sale on Friday December 8, having been announced just two days before. Tickets to the comedy night officially sold out just a week later, on Friday December 16.
Taking place on Thursday May 15 2024, all funds will be donated to Bright Young Dreams, a celebrity-founded mental health campaign that aims to raise money for Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust’s CAMHS service.
Husband and wife duo and stars of Meet the Richardsons, Jon and Lucy, began the annual Comedy Night in 2023 to raise vital funds for Sheffield Children’s, inviting the best in the business to perform at no cost.
In the newly announced lineup for 2024, comedians Alan Carr, Russell Kane, Fatiha El-Ghorri, and Maisie Adam will join Jon and Lucy in efforts to raise as much money as possible for the mental health campaign founded by fellow patron of The Children’s Hospital Charity, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.
The first comedy night in July 2023 saw The Children’s Hospital Charity patrons and friends Sarah Millican, Daliso Chaponda, Rosie Jones, Tom Davis, and Seann Walsh raise over £70,000 for Sheffield Children’s.
At the last event, Jon and Lucy were also joined by Charity patrons Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Dan Walker. The four patrons are now working together to bring a spotlight to mental health through Bright Young Dreams.
Jon Richardson said: “A huge thank you to everyone who has bought a ticket, to this year’s acts for a line up not to miss out on and to last year’s for meaning so many people are coming back for the second time.”
Jon also quipped: “Selling out so far in advance will help reduce the stress related growth of my bald spot and allow it to expand solely due to my terrible diet and lifestyle.”
Rob Gurruchaga, Development Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We’re so excited for Jon and Lucy’s second comedy night in May. Selling out in a week is phenomenal and shows how loved they are in the city.
“As patrons of the Charity, we’re really looking forward to working with them and delivering the comedy event of the Summer! Like 2023’s show, none of the acts are taking a fee and everything raised is going toward our Bright Young Dreams campaign. We can’t thank them enough!”