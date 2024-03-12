Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dog who has been described as a "joy to be around" is still waiting for someone special to adopt him after being moved to Ribbleton.

Staffordshire bull terrier Bronson came into rescue after being abandoned as a puppy in the Manchester area in July last year and rescued by the RSPCA.

He was cared for at the charity's Warrington, Halton & St Helens Branch but sadly had little interest there from potential adopters, with the one-year-old's size and exuberant nature thought to be why.

This month, to help increase the young dog's chances of finding his perfect match, Bronson made the 30-mile trip north to the RSPCA's Preston & District Branch rehoming centre at Ribbleton, where it is hoped his luck will finally change.

Staffordshire bull terrier Bronson has been described as a "joy to be around" (Credit: RSPCA)

Centre manager Ashleigh Kay said: "Bronson is a big, bubbly bundle of fun, a real gentle giant and a joy to be around.

"He is confident and happy to meet new people and loves rolling around in the mud after and showing his belly off with a big smile on his face.

"So dirty pawprints are something his new owners are quite likely to have to deal with!"

Because of his strength and size, the RSPCA is looking for someone who has experience of Staffordshire bull terriers or larger rescue dogs as Bronson will need ongoing training, structure and routine.

Bronson was abandoned as a puppy in Manchester last summer (Credit: RSPCA)

He will preferably need an adult-only home (he could possibly live with dog-savvy older teenagers) with no other pets.

Bronson does not mind smaller dogs but isn't a fan of bigger ones.

Staff say he gets on particularly well with men and would benefit from having a male as his main handler.

"Sadly he was abandoned as a puppy so he didn’t have the training or socialisation that most dogs his age would have received, although he’s made great progress in RSPCA care and now knows his name and basic commands," Ashleigh added.

Bronson's favourite pastimes include getting muddy, being fussed and playing with toys (Credit: RSPCA)

"We work closely with other centres to give animals the best possible chance of finding a home and we're really hoping Bronson's move to Lancashire will help him find his perfect match as he's only a young dog with the rest of his life ahead of him."

Bronson's favourite pastimes include getting muddy, being fussed and playing with toys.

If you are interested in adopting Bronson, you can find out more about how to apply for him via the Preston & District Branch's website.

Katie Buckley, Animal Care Manager at the Warrington centre, who got to know Bronson well, said: "Every time someone came to see a dog, Bronson would sit in his kennel with such a sad hopeful face, only to watch people walk past and choose another one which wasn't him.

Staff say he gets on particularly well with men and would benefit from having a male as his main handler (Credit: RSPCA)

"He was adopted once but returned to us because of his boisterous nature, and after that we had no more applications for him.

"We were very sad to see him leave but we hope a change of location will spark some interest for him as he's waited such a long time - he really deserves a home of his own where he'll be loved and cared for.