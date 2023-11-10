Staff and tots from Padiham nursery Little Acorns have completed a sponsored walk for a very special cause.

The walk around Gawthorpe park was for Maggie’s Stillbirth Legacy, a charity that helps bereaved families worldwide.

Explaining the reason for the walk nursery manager Ria Hargreaves said: “Recently one of our families suffered the devastating loss, very unexpectedly, of their four and a half month old son Yusuf.

“This came as a complete shock to the family as well as to us as a nursery. As a nursery we wanted to raise more awareness around SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).