Staci's quest to find out if her 6,000 crystal collection is the biggest in the North West

Staci Garrett, 42, started collecting crystals when she was 19 after being inspired by a friend, and now reckons to have well over 6,000.

"I counted about 12 years ago and had 6,000" said Staci. "I've continued buying them, and now I've lost count!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staci, who is wheelchair-bound due to a terminal condition vascular EDS, said the crystals "bring a smile to my face", and she enjoys not just their beauty, but reading about their structures, uses and origins.

Photo Neil Cross; Staci Garrett has over 6,000 items in her crystal collection

She has collected every crystal in Judy Hall's Crystal Bible 1 and is halfway through Crystal Bible 2.

She said: "I'm always on the lookout for more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've got quite a lot from eBay. I type in the name of the crystal and usually someone is selling one. Sometimes people don't realise what they have, and I end up with a bargain."

Staci's favourites include mosaic opals "because of the different blues and greens and fire in them" and tigers eye - a browney/gold colour which changes in different light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photo Neil Cross; Staci Garrett has over 6,000 items in her crystal collection

First holiday hopes

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite her love of the crystals, Staci is contemplating selling some of her collection to be able to afford her first ever holiday.

The former pub landlady and taxi operator said: "I get pleasure out of the simplest things, like hearing children laughing or seeing something beautiful. but I've never even been on holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been thinking of selling some of my crystals so maybe I can make it to Blackpool.

Photo Neil Cross; Staci Garrett has over 6,000 items in her crystal collection

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But even that's not simple in my scooter because I've got to find suitable accomodation."

Staci has some of her crystals on display in the home she shares with her dad, and others packed neatly away in boxes related to the country of origin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I've got some of them out on display - big ones either side of the fireplace, I've got polished crystals that have been made into animals, candle holders and angels, and the rest are boxed.

"I've got natural pieces and polished pieces and the difference between the same crystal can be incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photo Neil Cross; Staci Garrett has over 6,000 items in her crystal collection

"They're pieces of art really - Mother Nature did a fabulous job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And for me, it's not just how they look - some of them are goddamn ugly - it's about the uses, where they're from and structures.

"The hotter the country of origin is, the more beautiful the crystal tends to be. So in this country we have a lot of boring looking slates and marbles. In hot countries like Ethopia, you get rubies and opals."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook page

Staci has set up her own Facebook Page called Blessed Be Crystals By Staci Garratt and has more than 500 followers. She also follows other collectors around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I've never come across anyone with as many as me, and I'm really interested to know if I do have the biggest collection."

Photo Neil Cross; Staci Garrett has over 6,000 items in her crystal collection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photo Neil Cross; Staci Garrett has over 6,000 items in her crystal collection