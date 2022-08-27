St Mary’s Parish Centre raises £1,000 for charity
A bonus ball competition at St Mary’s Parish Centre in Chorley has raised £1,000 for charity.
The money will be split equally between Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Derian House Children’s Hospice.
Members presented Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s community fundraiser Yvonne Stott with its half.
Rosemere was chosen as a recipient at the request of a number of regular competition players as a cause close to their hearts.
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford