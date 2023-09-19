St Mary's Catholic High School: double trouble at the Leyland school as twins become head boy and girl
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tom and Izzy Berry, both 15 and from Leyland are the first ever head boy and girl of St Mary's Catholic High School to be twins.
What do the twins say about their appointment?
Izzy said: “Being Head Girl at any school is a big achievement, but being Head Girl at St Mary’s feels extra special as I am proud of the school and to be part of the school community. I am even more proud to be able to do it with my brother.’
Tom added: “I am proud to have been successful in this role. It is something I have hoped to achieve since Year 7. I am happy to be working alongside my sister, I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else.”
Was there some sibling rivalry involved?
Instead of going for the roles to compete with each other, the twins had their own personal reasons for applying with Tom saying “I thought it would make me stand out in the future when applying for college”, whilst Izzy said she enjoys a challenge and having responsibilities.
There was also no bitterness when they found out they were both in their running as Izzy told the Post “I was proud of him and wanted him to succeed” whilst Tom admitted he was “a little nervous in case one succeeded and the other didn’t.”
Then upon both getting it, Izzy said she was “really happy” for her brother, who in turn was “relieved” they were both successful.
How will being twins affect the way they work together?
Apparently there will be no case of sibling bickering as Izzy answered “we work well together and have similar ideas” and Tom added “I think we will get things done quicker and better as we can also work and discuss things at home.”
What do their parents say?
Mum Kellie and Dad James Berry said: “We are incredibly proud of our children being appointed to the roles of Head Boy and Head Girl. We are also really grateful to the school for providing this opportunity to them, and the part the school has played in supporting both Izzy and Tom into the people they have become.
“Tom and Izzy have worked incredibly hard to achieve what they have and have also supported each other throughout the whole process."
And the school?
Headteacher Mr Thompson said: “Tom and Izzy faced very strong competition in becoming Head Boy and Head Girl, and they richly deserve this accolade. It's a unique situation for the school, but we share the family's pride in their achievement. We have every confidence that they will excel in their roles and help St Mary's continue to go from strength to strength.”
The Year 11 Pastoral Leader Miss Jones addedd: “I was delighted to be on the interview panel to appoint our new student leaders. Tom and Izzy stood out to us all as the perfect candidates for the roles of Head Boy and Head Girl. I know they will do an excellent job, and they are a credit to the school.”