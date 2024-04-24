Across the weekend, celebrations, including parades and festivals took place across the UK in honour of the annual holiday with St George’s cross flying at pubs, homes and in town centres in England, as well as people donning red and white outfits to reflect the flag’s colours.

St George’s Day has been a part of culture for a long time, with the April 23 festivities having first been observed in the 9th century.

But Who is Saint George?

St George’s Day honours the patron saint of England. You may be familiar with the name St George purely for the name of the well-known white and red crossed England flag.

The early figure has long been hailed as a national hero, and over the last 1,600 years, many noble stories have been told about him. According to legends, St George was a knight who bravely slayed a fire-breathing dragon.

April 23 is widely recognised to have been the day of St George’s death. Therefore annual celebrations mark the anniversary of his passing in 303 AD.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.

1 . Traditional English Dancing in Chorley Town Centre to celebrate St George's Day St George's Day 2024. Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2 . Traditional English Dancing in Chorley Town Centre to celebrate St George's Day St George's Day 2024. Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3 . Traditional English Dancing in Chorley Town Centre to celebrate St George's Day St George's Day 2024. Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

4 . Traditional English Dancing in Chorley Town Centre to celebrate St George's Day St George's Day 2024. Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales