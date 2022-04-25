Last December the place of worship launched an appeal to restore the pictures at the front of the church which for over fifty years had been covered by a blue curtain.

The curtain was put up to protect against further degradation of the reredos at a time when the church would have struggled to pay for its restoration.

Livesey’s Funeral Directors, Chorley, got the appeal off to an amazing start by donating £10,000 in memory of Mrs Jane H Livesey JP, the mum of the two current owners, Tony and Chris, who was a longtime member of St George’s.

St George's Church in Chorley needs to raise £35,000 for restoration work and will be holding numerous fundraisers

Reverend Michael Print, Vicar of St George’s said: "We will be holding fundraisers for the reredos.

"The first of which will be on Friday, May 20 called 'Consider the Lillies' and will be an evening of floral art and music from Flower Guild member Freda Armstrong and Father Neil Kelly."

Other fundraisers include:

The church's reredos need repair work

The 'Wheels of Time' on Saturday, June 25, which will entail Xbox racing and showcars.

A 'Whalley to Chorley' on Saturday, August 27

'Last Night of the Proms' on Saturday, October 1, will be a musical with a collection of talented artists, led by Father Neil Kelly.

Other fundraisers include Festive Wreath Making, Family Christmas Bingo and a Christmas Fair.