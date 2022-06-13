Kelly Thomson, the hospice’s head of administration, said: "Staff and volunteers are very passionate about the yellow ribbons because we see first-hand how important it is to people to pay tribute to their loved ones, and we strive to make the experience as special as we can...Yellow Ribbon dedications are welcome in memory of anyone, whether they were known to St Catherine’s or not, and some people even remember pets.”

She continued: “My team and I are always overwhelmed by the generosity and support we receive; not to mention all of the love that is expressed in remembering loved ones through a yellow ribbon. It is our absolute honour to write and tie the ribbons in the beautiful gardens of the hospice. Since the pandemic has prevented us from hosting our Yellow Ribbon Day for the past two years - where the ribbons are usually available to view for the first time - we have also been sending a ribbon to supporters in the post. We are thrilled that we will be able to invite people back into our grounds for Yellow Ribbon Day on June 19, and we will continue to send out a ribbon for people to tie in their own homes and gardens too.”Names of everyone being remembered will also be written in a Yellow Ribbon Remembrance Book which is available to view in The Mill Shop in the hospice grounds and online during the summer months.