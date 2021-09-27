St Catherine's Hospice at Lostock Hall offers new online interactive courses for public

St Catherine's hospice is extending its outreach work across the county to provide interactive education sessions for the community.

The charity’s Knowledge Exchange team, which delivers education and training to other health and social care professionals, is also working to share expert advice and skills with county residents through online classes.

A ‘When You Don’t Know What To Say’ course is open to all, Organisers say it will provide communication tips to “help people open up difficult conversations and be there for family, friends, colleagues and neighbours” when they are grieving or facing a tough time.

St Catherine’s Hospice Clinical Educator Rosie Ingham

Meanwhile‘Understanding Bereavement’ is an informative interactive session using video, group discussion and reflection, where participants will learn about the cycle of grief, the difference between normal and abnormal grief, coping strategies, and what advice and support can be offered to those who are bereaved.

Kath Wilkinson, Head of Knowledge and Technical at the hospice, said: “Through these community sessions, we want to ensure people no longer look back with regret and think ‘I just didn’t know what to say’.

She added: “One of our aims at St Catherine’s is to provide our communities with the confidence and skills to support themselves and one another, by sharing our team’s expert knowledge and advice."

The hospice has also organised a calendar of online training sessions for health professionals. Sessions include Delivering High Quality End of Life

Care to All; Advance Care Planning and Communication Skills; Syringe Drivers in End of Life Care; Palliative Care Emergencies; and Approaching End of Life with

Parkinson’s Disease, Symptom Management for Care Homes, Improving Your Communication Skills and Spirituality and its Impact at the End of Life.

For more about the courses see: www.stcatherines.co.uk, email [email protected] or call 01772 629171.