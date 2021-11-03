St Annes Christmas Lights extended to boost trade - here's the switch-on date, times and performers

The town centre and adjoining streets will be alight with festive colours and decorations ready for the Christmas Lights Switch-On event on Saturday, November 20.

This year the lights will be turned on a week earlier than previous years, which organisers hope will extend the festive season and benefit traders.

The festivities are organised and run by the Community and Neighbourhood Group (CAN) of St Annes on the Sea Town Council.

St Annes Town Crier John Spencer-Barnes will be attending the 2021 Christmas Lights Switch-On

The fun will commence around noon with Christmas music hosted by Emma Louise Jackson.

Santa will visit the shopping areas at Alexandria Drive at 11.30am, Whalley Place at 12.30pm, Headroomgate Road at 1.30pm or St Alban’s Road at 2.30pm.

He will then return to the town centre for the switch-on, which will see St. Annes on the Sea Town Council Chairman Gavin Harrison and deputy mayor of Fylde Coun Cheryl Little flicking

the switch at 5.30pm.

Coun Harrison said: “I’m delighted to be part of this traditional community switch-on event, it’ll be great to see the lights shining more brightly than ever this year.

“There’s something for everyone, with talented local performers compered by the fabulous Emma Louise - my thanks to them all for contributing to what I know will be a great family day

out in our wonderful town.

“Santa will be visiting the local shopping areas before putting in an appearance at the big switch on, so if you see him, do give him a wave.

“I’d also like to thank the CAN Team of councillors and officers have worked really hard to bring this event to the people of St Annes and I look forward to seeing you all on the big day.”

Town Crier John Spencer-Barnes and councillors will also be in attendance.

The lights and infrastructure have been upgraded with the ability to turn all the lights on in unison.

Following the switch-on, Churches Together will hold a Crib Blessing at the amphitheatre in the town centre.