Events on the day included guided tours of Dobcroft Nature Reserve, pond dipping, a photography workshop with Ashley Hardman, Sow and Grow activity with Let’s Grow Preston, Green Wood Crafts with Greenwood Twiggs and a photography exhibition by Martin Jump.

The Intact Centre provides support, advice and a signposting service, as well as a drop in service and provides a venue for community meetings, education and learning, and a range of facilities for recreation and leisure for residents of all ages.