Isaac Butterworth with an inspect pulled out of a lake at the Intact Centre's Spring Fair

From pond-dipping to photography; there was fun for all the family at Preston’s Intact Centre fair.

By Emma Downey
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 3:40 pm

Events on the day included guided tours of Dobcroft Nature Reserve, pond dipping, a photography workshop with Ashley Hardman, Sow and Grow activity with Let’s Grow Preston, Green Wood Crafts with Greenwood Twiggs and a photography exhibition by Martin Jump.

The Intact Centre provides support, advice and a signposting service, as well as a drop in service and provides a venue for community meetings, education and learning, and a range of facilities for recreation and leisure for residents of all ages.

1. Visitors to the Intact Centre's Spring Fair

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Visitors to the Intact Centre's Spring Fair. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Paula Kary bodging at the Intact Centre's Spring Fair

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Paula Kary bodging at the Intact Centre's Spring Fair

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

