"Spook" author Joe Delaney's new book Wulf's Bane goes on sale

Best selling author Prestonian Joe Delaney is renowned for his best selling Spook’s series.

But this week the newest Delaney character returns to steal the limelight ... step forward Brother Wulf.

Joe, whose work has gained fans all over the world, predicts Wulf, gifted with “ different abilities” will stretch readers’ imaginations in his new book, the second in the Wulf series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Delaney with his new book Wulf's Bane which is published on May 6

He said: “It’s an evolution of the Spooks. I’ve got some of the same characters in. It’s still the same world but it’s changing. I wanted to bring in an outsider not the usual apprentice.”

Brother Wulf: Wulf’s Bane opens with the hunting down of a water witch. Teenager Wulf, who had been a trainee monk, (novitiate) Brother Beowulf, has become an apprentice to an unpleasant and self seeking spook witch hunter called Spook Johnson who wants a biography written about his achievements. But Wulf, who must act as bait, has another role too - gathering evidence against Johnson.

Joe, a former pupil of Preston’s Catholic College, features county places, albeit with fictional names, in his work.

He was brought up in Preston on Water Lane and his home is now in Banks, near Tarleton. He said: “I’ve never lived anywhere else but Lancashire.”

Without the pandemic he would have been embarking on a promotional book tour: “A lot of the fun’s taken away because normally I would go on a two week tour. I used to go all over England to a different area every year. I've been on book tours all over the world."

Prior to his writing career Joe taught English literature before becoming head of media and film studies at Blackpool Sixth Form College. With school visits also on hold Joe has made three small films about his writing and work. Pupils are invited to watch and then send questions which in turn he answers.

Joe's new book follows 19 Spook’s titles, a three book Arena 13 series , two books in the Aberrations series and Brother Wulf, the first in the Wulf series .The prolific writer has also seen his work made into a film. His book The Spook’s Apprentice sold 2m+ copies and was filmed as Seventh Son starring Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander. Joe believes the story was changed too much but reports it does well on Netflix.

He now hopes his books will be made into a TV series.

At 75 he has no plans to stop writing: “I don’t think writers need to retire. I've got the ideas. I enjoy writing."

• Wulf’s Bane is published on Thursday by Penguin Random House at £7.99