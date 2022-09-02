Special tribute to ‘amazing friend’ who dedicated more than three decades to St Catherine's hospice

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Ward was a dedicated volunteer at St Catherine’s Hospice in Lostock Hall for more than three decades, and is being honoured by her friends through the charity’s unique Cornerstones initiative.

Margaret’s name will be featured on commemorative artwork in The Mill café, which is located in the hospice grounds and raises vital funds for the cause.

Cornerstones members pledge a donation for their chosen name to be included in on the work, recognising their long-term support for St Catherine’s.

Margaret's friends (L-R): Ellen Savage, Gina Bailey, Andrea Baxter and Sylvia Whitely.

But the final phase of the Cornerstones initiative is underway and the last part of the artwork will be installed later this year, meaning places are limited.

Margaret’s story

Margaret’s friend Andrea Baxter said: “The hospice was Margaret’s life. She was a bookkeeper by trade for a jewellers but she absolutely loved volunteering and the list of areas she would help out in just seemed to keep growing!

“She started as a volunteer on the ward and then trained as a volunteer auxiliary nurse. She also lent a hand in the fundraising and appeals team, helped out in the laundry room, and at fundraising events. Whichever department needed an extra pair of hands, Margaret would be there.”

The late Margaret Ward

Andrea, who also volunteered on the wards when the hospice first opened, added: “She would talk to anybody – she would chat to people stood in a queue at the shops. She just got on with everyone and was such a kind and caring person. We had a lot of laughs as well.”

Five friends

Andrea, her sister Sylvia Whitely, and friends Ellen Savage and Gina Bailey, decided to make a donation in Margaret’s memory having all met through volunteering at the hospice.

Margaret and Ellen were among those to form the St Catherine’s Craft Group, who meet monthly to create items for sale in the charity’s shops and at events, such as Yellow Ribbon Day and the Christmas Fayre.

Gina said: “Margaret had a gift for making displays look fantastic and she was the best at selling! Her stalls were always so busy and she’d sell crafts and Sylvia’s homemade jams for the hospice. She really enjoyed getting involved in events and meeting new people. She was just so full of fun and was always smartly dressed with her hair done.”

Ellen added: “She made so many friends through the hospice. We were her family really; she said that without St Catherine’s she wouldn’t have a family.

"During her funeral, the car drove into the hospice grounds, and there were so many staff and volunteers lined up along the driveway to show their respects. It was the most moving thing I’ve ever seen, and it meant so much to us that Margaret had touched so many lives.”

How to become a Cornerstones member

Anyone is welcome to become a Cornerstones member – individually or as a group – and can choose their own name or someone else’s to feature.

There is a suggested minimum donation of £250 for a name to be engraved in the commemorative feature.