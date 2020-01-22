Special 90 Objects - 90 Years exhibition to celebrate anniversary of Lancashire Infantry Museum

To celebrate 90 years of the Lancashire Infantry Museum, a special exhibition called 90 Objects - 90 Years is being held.

Running until Saturday, April 18 at the museum at Fulwood Barracks, Preston, the exhibition will have 90 objects connected to the Lancashire Regiment on display, including medals, uniforms, equipment, models, ration packs and weaponry.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 10am to 4pm every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, with free admission and free parking. Photo ID is needed for entry to Fulwood Barracks.

Museum curator Jane Davies said: “We want to say thank you to the people who have helped us over the years to make the museum so successful.”

Fulwood Barracks in Watling Street Road, is set for closure in 2027. However, museum bosses have said “the Museum is not threatened with closure either now or in the foreseeable future.”