Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle reveals his beloved Maine Coon cat Patrick has died aged 12

The Speaker shared the sad news of Patrick's death in a Twitter post at around 3.55pm on Thursday (March 17).

He said: “It’s no secret that I’m an animal lover and that my pets mean the world to me, so it’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that our beloved Maine Coon cat Patrick has died.

“At 12 years old, Patrick lived a great life – the highlight of which for him – and me- was being crowned Westminster’s top cat in Battersea's Purr Minister competition.

“Patrick was a big part of my family, and I loved having him with me, both in my constituency and in Westminster.”

Battersea Cats and Dog’s Home’s Purr Minister Competition aims to find the public's favourite politician's cat and is open to the cats of all MPs and peers.

After three weeks of campaigning in the 2020 contest, Patrick beat nine others to become the top cat.

The competition saw nearly 5,000 members of the public vote for their winner.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle with his Maine Coon Patrick. (Photo by UK House of Commons)

The 64-year-old said at the time: “Patrick was up against a tough field of well-loved cats, but I think his personality and beauty won over members of the public, who I must thank for all their support in electing him.”

He was one of the 64-year-old animal lover's many pets, all of whom are named after famous British political figures.