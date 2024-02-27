Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The theme park has up to 170 jobs on offer for the new season and is inviting interested applicants to attend their ‘job shop’ this Saturday (March 2) at Valhalla in Southport Pleasureland between 10am and 2pm.

What happens during the job shop?

The job shop allows members of the public to become part of the action and take a front seat at this unforgettable attraction. On the day, interested applicants will undertake a first stage interview and those selected for a second stage will be invited back once again.

How to apply?

Applications to attend the job shop are being taken online now at https://www.southportpleasureland.com/careers/

‘Southport Pleasureland is set to emply 170 people this year.

What has Southport Pleasureland said about their recruitment drive?

The team at Southport Pleasureland are ecstatic ahead of the new recruitment drive, George Hedges, General Manager of the park said: "This is a really exciting time for us all and an experience we love to share every year with new and old faces alike. Every year we have familiar faces return, all of whom have the same goal in mind: to create an unforgettable experience and a memorable atmosphere to our park visitors.’ "At Southport Pleasureland, we pride ourselves on customer experience and everyday, we do our utmost to ensure every visitor creates memories that will last a lifetime’. The theme park offers extensive training to all successful applicants as well as a branded uniform and the opportunity to further personal development."

What are some of the job benefits?

All staff can enjoy a day in the park on their day off with their free rider wristband, get discounts at food & beverage stalls, be in with a chance of winning employee of the week prizes and enjoy regular team social events.

What kind of people are Southport Pleasurland looking for?

Southport Pleasureland say their team make the experience for park goers and enthusiastic, outgoing individuals are encouraged to step forward for this unmissable chance at being part of a fast paced, exciting and growing environment. Chief Executive Officer, Norman Wallis said: "We work extremely hard at the park to offer the most friendly all inclusive environment, not only for our visitors but our staff too. We pride ourselves on the fact we have such a diverse working environment, with staff aged from 18 to 72." Although previous customer facing based roles are desirable, it’s not a deal breaker thanks to the customer care training provided by the park and numerous local college opportunities. Norman added: "At Southport Pleasureland, we aim to offer the best opportunities and with that comes additional benefits such as college placements and additional training to help boost individuals knowledge and skillset."

You also must be aged 16 or over and have had finished your school exams.

How can you find out more?

If you are interested in a job at Southport Pleasureland, email: [email protected] or visit: www.southportpleasureland.com

And what if you just want some tickets?