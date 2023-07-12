More than 50 players, officials and supporters of Walmer Bridge FC are expected to swap studs for walking boots to tackle a 20-mile trek around the country lanes of South Ribble.

The annual marathon, which also includes refuelling "pit stops" at 20 pubs along the route, is being held in aid of Children With Cancer UK. It is the latest in a series of walks which have raised thousands of pounds for charities including St Catherine's Hospice, Derian House and the Katy Holmes Trust, as well as providing much-needed funds to keep the football club going in the community.

Last year's effort by the LADS (Longton And District Strollers) - the first since the Covid pandemic - paid for specialist equipment to help care for a former player's young daughter who has Angelman Syndrome.

Some of the Walmer Bridge FC walkers who took part in the walk in 2019, outside the Golden Ball pub in Longton.

Walk organiser Paul Evans, who ran this year's London Marathon in aid of Children With Cancer UK, said: "Every year this is our biggest fund-raising event and we're proud of all the help we've been able to give to some important charities over the years.

"At Walmer Bridge FC we have a long tradition of supporting the community and the people of South Ribble are always very generous with their support for whatever charity we decide to nominate.

"This year I completed the London Marathon on behalf of Children With Cancer UK and I know just how grateful the charity is for any help funding life-saving research and support for children and their families.

"We will be collecting all along the 20-mile route and later during the Longton Live celebrations. So please, if you have any spare change, keep a look-out for our collectors and give what you can so we can help such a worthwhile charity to fund their work."